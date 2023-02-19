Kenya | “Anyone could be robbed in the middle of the day” – Artists are trying to change the direction of the giant slum

In Kenya, the slums of Nairobi are known, among other things, for crime, but now the reputation of the areas has improved.

Nairobi

Narrow the mud alley is full of garbage. The acrid stench of rotting waste and burning garbage hangs in the air. The square between the apartment buildings and the shacks used to be a soccer field, but now a mountain of garbage rises on the field.

“You can bring waste here for free, unlike landfills. No one cares. That’s why the mountain of waste has grown,” he says Charles Kariuki.

He is a rap artist and artist whose heart is to improve the quality of life of slum dwellers, especially children and youth. In 2016, Kariuki registered the Mathare Empire organization with young artists, whose thirty active volunteers work to improve the conditions of their home region.

About half a million people live in the Mathare slum.

“It is our own responsibility to change Mathare for the better,” he says Lie down Alexone of the organization’s active members.

“We want to make a toxic slum into a healthy environment. We want this to be our paradise and our heaven.”

of the Mathare Empire the goal was to plant 10,000 trees in five years. Only 500 trees have been planted, and only a hundred of them have survived.

“There are many meters of garbage and poisons in the ground. For each tree, you have to dig several meters of earth and fill it with soil before planting,” says Kariuki.

See also Housing | You get to the other side of the bed through the living room - This is how floor plans make it difficult to decorate in Helsinki Among other things, the Mathare slum is plagued by a serious waste problem.

Trees are planted both for comfort and for useful purposes.

“We want to bring butterflies back to Mathare as well. Even a small green area increases mental well-being and thereby health and joy in life.” Christopher Mwangi says.

“We plant fruit trees from which people get food. Memorial trees are also important, especially for victims of police violence. With the trees, we want to say that the victims are not forgotten,” Mwangi continues.

Art is a key tool for activists, says Kariuki.

“We make murals with a message. Sometimes we get goals as a donation.”

The murals tell about climate change and the importance of clean air, as well as the small joys of life, community and the power of cooperation.

Mary Nungan according to before it was “horrible” in the slums.

“Anyone could be robbed in the middle of the day, and women had to fear rape. Now Mathare is much safer, including for women. We have visitors from other Nairobi slums to get to know our activities,” Nunga describes.

She is one of the organization’s active members and a sister and mother figure to many Mathareans.

“The challenge is to get women to commit to the activity. When movement is safer, it is easier to get women involved.”

The goal is to activate women also in the youth participation project, which is initially planned as a cooperation project between Mathare Empire and the city of Oulu. Working as an expert at the UN Sari Seppänen says that the collaboration has its roots in the music-making style loved by the people of Oulu.

“I got to know Charles Kariuki in connection with the Kenya Air Guitar Championship and arranged meetings for him in my hometown Oulu when he participated in the World Air Guitar Championship last October.”

Christopher Mwangi (left), Mary Nunga and Charles Kariuki in the clubhouse library room in Nairobi, Kenya in January

Small club space there is a big pile of matches and a container of glue on the table. Art is created from matches, like a boat, for example.

“You can think about any topic close to your heart,” advises the artist Edward Owuor.

He holds an art workshop twice a week for the children of the slum. In addition to matches, the materials include pieces of glass and other recycled materials. The youngest of the participants are six years old, the oldest are adults. Some children have baby siblings with them.

“Art is a strong tool to influence and touch people,” says Owuor.

Owuori’s school studies have been left unfinished, but he supports himself by making versatile art as well as interior and building designs. He has held an art workshop for about a year.

“Children and young people need a lot of support and positive role models. In the slums, it is too easy to slip into drugs because they are cheaper than food. Art and community bring meaning to life and give purpose.”

The challenge of the art workshop is the acquisition of materials. For Owuori, teaching is voluntary work.

Artworks from the workshop are sold through social media and at concerts and events. There is a small art shop in the clubhouse. The sales revenue is used to purchase materials.

For many participants of the art workshop, meeting other children and young people is more important than making art. Mathare Empire’s artist-activists act as role models for children.

“My dream is to become an artist,” says the 13-year-old who actively participates in the workshop Elvis Will Paul.

“Here I see people who have made their dreams come true. They are able to support themselves with art. Maybe my dream will come true too.”