Kenyan President, William Ruto, confirmed that the current version of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) is a summit of actions with the activation of the Loss and Damage Fund, which was approved by the conference on its first day, and the credit for this goes to the United Arab Emirates.

He said that the fund has been long awaited by countries, and that the UAE’s announcement to provide support amounting to $100 million in order to activate the fund is a major move that contributes to strengthening climate action and dealing with issues of financing developing countries in order to confront climate change and avoid the serious harm that it has caused. On the countries of the African continent and other countries of the world. Ruto referred to the ongoing meetings between heads of state and representatives of countries on reforming the international financial structure in order to support the climate file, as well as talks on reforming the new climate finance charter.