Kenya unveiled their new manager this weekend. The Federation trusts the Turkish Engin Firat, recruited for two months.

Passed on the bank of Moldova, Engin Firat has been made official as Kenya’s new coach. The German-Turkish technician signed an 8-week contract, i.e. until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. After the first two days of these qualifications, Kenya had thanked his coach Jacob Mulee and members of its staff. The latter had been in office for eleven months. In question, the results of the Harambee Stars who have two points, two draws against Rwanda and Mali.

Football Kenya Federation has unveiled Engin Firat as the new coach for the national football team, The Harambee Stars

For Engin Firat, it will be to straighten out Kenya in this campaign. And his contract renewal is subject to good results in the rest of the playoffs. Michael Olunga’s teammates face Uganda twice next month in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.