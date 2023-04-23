Kenya | 39 bodies have been found on the lands of the cult leader over the weekend

According to the Nation, one woman who was “at the gates of death” was saved. Government representative Kithure Kindiki called the incident a mass murder and a clear abuse of religious freedom.

Corpses A search in the Kenyan village of Shakahola continued on Sunday after the leader of the Good News International church allegedly urged his followers to starve themselves so they could meet of Jesus.

HS said on Saturday, that a total of 21 bodies had been found in the land area owned by the church leader in the searches that started on Friday. There were already 39 bodies dug up on Sunday, says the Kenyan Nation-media.

“While we respect freedom of religion, this must lead to both the harshest punishment and stricter regulation of churches, mosques, temples and synagogues,” he wrote on Sunday on Twitter.

Kindiki plans to visit the site where the graves were found on Tuesday.