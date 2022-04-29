Food processors have been enjoying some success in recent years. It will be for the hectic life, it will be for the desire to have a valid help in the kitchen, several brands have proposed some consumers. There Kenwooda brand that needs no introduction has taken the field with the Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker XL: a robot that promises to make you a cook without too much effort, on offer these days on Amazon.

Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker XL: Here’s what you can do

The first ultra-convenient feature is that of the bowl, designed to be able to directly weigh the ingredients inside without having to have other bulky utensils that accumulate in the sink.. Not only that, Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker XL was equipped with a extra bowl with which you can make splendid meringues and mousses using a special function.

Despite being robust, the robot does not lack a linear design without too many frills that will not clash with any choice of kitchen furniture. The engine, with its 1200W of power, allows three uses: low, medium and high speed to be exploited with the steel accessories provided in the kit and well 25 optional.

If you are a beginner with food processors and planetary mixers, with Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker XL assembly will be simple, without the need to have who knows what skills. In addition to the performance of the engine, you can enjoy:

•EASYWEIGH SCALE: Weigh the ingredients directly into the bowl or any accessory while you prepare your recipes;

•LIGHTLIFT SYSTEM: To add ingredients to your recipe or to taste your dish, simply press the button in the best part of the head to lift it effortlessly;

•25 OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES: Expand your creativity with 25 optional accessories. Connected at high or low speed, they can mix, slice, spiral, mince, grate and make juices;

•SIMPLE TO CLEAN: Includes 3 stainless steel utensils, a K whisk, a dough hook and a wire whisk, all dishwasher safe.

Inside the package you will find:

•the 1200w planetary mixer;

• a dough hook;

• a K whip;

• Wire Whisk;

• Rubberized whisk;

• 7 liter stainless steel bowl

• 5 liter stainless steel bowl

•Cover;

• Food Processor (Robot Accessory);

• Blender (accessory);

•Instruction manual.

You will find all this on Amazon at € 599.00 instead of € 849.99 with a saving of 30% equal to € 250.99. All that remains is to hurry, because no one knows how long the offer will last.