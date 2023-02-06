Ene essential task in the kitchen is to chop things up. Onions, carrots or courgettes, but also potatoes, mushrooms or peppers usually end up in the pot or pan in disassembled form. There is a proven utensil called a knife for this. Nevertheless, the list of utensils that should replace knives and cutting boards is getting longer and longer. Because the manufacturers themselves are losing track, they have introduced categories. One of them is called a food processor. This means small and compact helpers for cutting and rasping. They are to replace the knife and the coarse grater. But why actually?

That’s what we want to know about the Multipro Go from Kenwood. It costs 85 euros, is only 30 centimeters high, has an output of 650 watts and a “360-degree express serve function”. Kenwood could have written that it’s round, so it doesn’t matter where the bowl is. Because it is round, the cable can be rolled around the machine. The function only becomes a complete thing when you clamp a small, sliding attachment so that the cable does not unroll again. An all-round successful detail.