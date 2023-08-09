The narrative adventure Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will be released on August 17, 2023 on PS5 And Xbox Series X/S. The versions of the latest generation consoles are added to those PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To remind us of this is a trailer that shows us the new versions of the game in action, while reminding us of how it was received by the press.

Permeated with magical realism, the title of Computer board is an exciting and poetic journey into a world full of incredible narrative and visual cues, as can already be guessed from the official description: “In Kentucky, at dusk, when the birdsong fades into a chorus of frogs and insects, the familiar streets become unknown and easy to get lost. It is possible that those who have already lost their compass will land on a secret highway that winds through underground caves.”