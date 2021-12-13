A resident of the American state of Kentucky, where the tornado killed almost 100 people, Beatrice spoke about the consequences of the devastating element for her family.

The footage from the scene shows that after the tornado, only walls and a few pieces of furniture remained from Beatrice’s house.

“We have lost everything,” she told Izvestia.

According to her, when the first destruction began at night, she and her husband and one-year-old granddaughter were at home. Then her family heard sirens and the sounds of cars trying to get away from the epicenter of events.

As Beatrice said, in the living room of the house, parts of the roof began to fall on her and her husband, which hit them on the back. She noted that her granddaughter was not hurt.

“We covered ourselves with a blanket and ran into the living room, and at that moment the roof fell, it touched me and my husband, it was very painful,” the woman shared.

On December 12, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas said that the work of the rescue services in Kentucky in eliminating the consequences of a tornado and rescuing people could take several weeks or even months.

According to preliminary estimates of the American authorities, in Kentucky as a result of the tornado killed at least 100 people. The state has declared an emergency mode.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his American colleague Joe Biden with condolences in connection with the death of people after the last tornado.

Earlier, on December 11, the American leader called the tornadoes and hurricanes that hit a number of states the largest in history.