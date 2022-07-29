The state governor, Andy Beshear, announced that the number of victims will grow and may more than double. The authority pointed out that among the victims there are elderly and there may be children. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden ordered federal aid and declared the affected territory a disaster area.

Flooding in central and eastern Kentucky has killed about 15 people so far.

According to the National Weather Service, at dawn this Friday, July 29, a section of the Kentucky River rose to levels never recorded, about 13 meters that exceed a flood record established by that channel in 1939.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the flooding “absolutely devastating,” also acknowledging that the rebuilding process will be “long and difficult.”

Beshear ordered the mobilization of troops from the territorial National Guard to use their resources and technique in the rescue work.

The flooding that has hit Eastern Kentucky is absolutely devastating and there is even more rain expected. Like the tornadoes, helping our families rebuild and recover is going to be a long, hard process. If you can, donate at https://t.co/5xzGiFA3XE to help those impacted. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 28, 2022



Biden declares Kentucky a disaster area

Given the magnitude of the catastrophe, the president of the United States Joe Biden declared the disaster for that state of the Union.

In a statement from the press room, the White House stressed that the president “ordered federal aid to complement local efforts.”

According to a local television station, people were reported trapped in trees and on rooftops. Some 23,000 homes and businesses were left without power, while in some regions at least 30 centimeters of rain have been reported in the last week.

For this Friday they are expected to fall about three centimeters.

A car remains submerged in floodwaters along Right Beaver Creek, after a day of heavy rain in Garrett, Kentucky, USA, on July 28, 2022. © Reuters – Pat Mcdonogh

This Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in six counties. There heavy rainfall blocked roads and affected the supply of drinking water.

Las Vegas was also affected. Videos posted on social media showed several flooded streets and casinos.

Famous betting centers such as Planet Hollywood reported leaks in their facilities due to the constant fall of water.

With Reuters and EFE