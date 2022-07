Pro-life activists celebrate in front of the US Supreme Court, after the announcement of the overthrow of federal jurisprudence on abortion in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

A Kentucky court ruled on Friday that abortions can continue to be performed in the state until the end of a trial that will decide whether state officials’ ban on the procedure is legal.

Kentucky activated the abortion ban as soon as the Supreme Court’s decision was published to restore states’ power to legislate on termination of pregnancy. On June 30, Judge Mitch Perry granted the request of the two organizations with Louisville abortion clinics, EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, and temporarily lifted the ban. Now, however, this temporary character disappears and abortions can continue to be performed at least until the outcome of the trial is known.

Kentucky was one of nine states that already had an abortion ban in place by the time the Supreme Court decision was published, which is why it took effect on June 24. On June 27, a Louisiana judge lifted the state’s abortion ban, and on June 28, a Texas judge did the same. There are other disputes open in the country and promoted by pro-abortion organizations that try to prevent the application of pro-life state laws.