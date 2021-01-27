Stock Yards Bancorp in Louisville, Ky., has agreed to buy Kentucky Bancshares for $190 million in cash and stock.

The deal is projected to close in the second quarter, the companies said in a combined news release Tuesday.

The seller, based in Paris, Ky., has approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $767 million in loans and $979 million in deposits.

If regulators approve the deal, the combined company would have more than 60 branches, $5.9 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans, $5 billion in deposits and about $4.1 billion in trust assets under management.

First full-year earnings per share accretion was estimated at 12.5%, and the tangible book value per share dilution is expected to be earned back in two and a half years, Stock Yards said.

“This transaction expands our presence into the attractive central Kentucky market and provides the opportunity to create efficiencies and enhance the value of the combined company,” James Hillebrand, chairman and CEO of Stock Yards, said in release.

The combined company’s footprint would stretch across the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets.

Louis Prichard, president and CEO of Kentucky Bancshares, would join the combined company as its president of the central Kentucky market.

Two directors from Kentucky Bancshares’ board — Shannon Arvin and Edwin Saunier — would also join Stock Yards’ board.