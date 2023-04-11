At least four people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting that took place on Monday morning (10) at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Local police initially reported five deaths, but later corrected the number.

At a news conference, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Metropolitan Police said the gunman also died, but that it was still being investigated under what circumstances – whether he was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers or committed suicide after having been cornered. He would have a “connection” to the bank, as an employee or former.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 am (12:30 am local time) at a building housing a branch of the Old National Bank, a regional bank with branches in the southeastern and midwestern United States.

According to Humphrey, police arrived on the scene just three minutes after being called to find the gunman still opening fire. During an exchange of fire with the criminal, two agents were hit and are hospitalized in serious condition.

The four deaths took place at the time of the shooting, inside the bank, said the lieutenant colonel.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who attended the news conference, was visibly emotional and said two dead were his friends and a third friend is hospitalized.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg praised the police’s quick response to prevent more deaths and called officers “heroes.”

The bank building is next to Slugger Field, home to the Louisville Bats, a baseball team that plays in one of the minor leagues of the MLB (the main one in the USA) and is affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds, one of the elite teams in the sport.

The region where it is located is one of the busiest in the city of 630,000 inhabitants, located on the border between the states of Kentucky and Indiana.