Kentia Robles, missing since April 16 in Mexico City. Loaned by the family

It has been almost a month since Nadia Robles has not heard from her daughter Kentia Atziri Robles. The 26-year-old disappeared on Friday, April 16, after attending a job interview at a call center near the La Raza metro in Mexico City. Her aunt wrote to her to have them eat together after their appointment, but she replied that they had invited her to lunch and that they would meet at around 4:00 p.m. at her home in the San Simón Tolnáhuac neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Her mother, in an interview with this newspaper, says that before that time, Kentia wrote a very strange message in the family chat: “I’m not going back. I’m going to make my life with a new partner ”. Her mother says that her daughter would be unable to do such a thing and is convinced that the girl is being held against her will. “The moment she would have seen that we are looking for her, she would have contacted us to tell us that she is alive and well,” says Nadia Robles.

After that, the family tried to search for evidence pointing to the young woman’s departure, but they had taken nothing but her computer and a backpack. “Here are the things that he liked the most, like his favorite jersey of the Packers. She really liked the [fútbol] American ”, explains the mother. On April 24, Kentia Robles’ cell phone went offline.

On April 28, Nadia Robles went to the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office to report the disappearance. In return, she received the response that so many mothers of the disappeared have heard over and over again from ignorant and indolent authorities. For the Prosecutor’s Office everything was clear. She had gone off with the boyfriend. Case closed. But Robles meets his daughter and knows that something has happened to Kentia. “The Prosecutor’s Office did not want to investigate the disappearance of my daughter because she was of legal age,” says the woman. “They told me that he was of legal age and that he had sent that message where he clearly says that he was going to make his life. That he was telling me, why did he report if she had left of her own free will, “says the surprised woman. “She went with someone I don’t know, her phone doesn’t turn on, she’s not reachable, you can’t tell me that because I’m of legal age I’m not going to look for her. She is my daughter ”, he answers with concern.

After a search token with the young woman’s face was issued, another message appeared on the young woman’s Facebook wall. It was April 29 and in a few words the publication said that Kentia was fine and asked her family and friends to stop spreading her image and her file. “I don’t think my daughter wrote that message,” says her mother. “The moment she would have seen that it had gone viral, she would have gone to the Prosecutor’s Office or to the house to say:” Stop this, I’m fine, “says the worried woman.

On May 1, the young woman’s phone was turned on again. Her mother knows this because she checked every minute if the messages she had written to her daughter had the double WhatsApp check mark. At that moment, he received all of them at once. Nadia Robles notified the Prosecutor’s Office that her daughter’s phone was on and that they should take the opportunity to locate it, but the authorities said that doing so violates the Personal Data Protection Law. That day, someone deleted the WhatsApp application from the phone. It has not been turned on again. According to the mother’s account, the Prosecutor’s Office sent the request to the judge to obtain the young woman’s call log on May 9, more than a week after reporting her disappearance. Every day that passes, Kentia Robles’ family lives the hell of not knowing where the young woman is.

Robles says she has asked her daughter’s closest friends about whether she had any new relationships. “Nobody knows him a new relationship, nobody knows where that supposed couple lives, not even what it is like.” Nadia Robles wants to clarify that her daughter “is not making a living at the moment” and fears that she is kidnapped or detained. “In a normal situation, with a normal partner, he would have already spoken to us. He would have come home for his favorite tennis shoes and his men’s shirt. Packers”.

According to her search file, Kentia Atziri Robles Zaragoza is a woman “thin, crowded, with a wide forehead, medium mouth, sparse eyebrows, wears glasses and has a tattoo in the shape of a puzzle piece at the height of the hip.” If you know any information about his disappearance, you can contact the following telephone numbers: 55 5345 5080/55 5345 5082/55 5345 5067.

