Today is a very sad day for the manga world, since we have to inform you that Kentaro Miura dies at 54 years of age. The author is famous for being the creator of the Berserk saga, for being one of the most important figures in modern manga and one of the best artists in the history of this medium.

The author died earlier this month, on May 6, due to an acute aortic dissection. The news was issued today by the official Berserk Twitter account and the Young Animal account, the magazine that publishes the manga. Dark Horse comics, in charge of publishing the work in English, have also echoed the death of the artist.

Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 from acute aortic dissection. He was 54.

«Kentaro Miura died on May 6, 2021, due to an acute aortic dissection. He was 54 years old. Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we had the enormous privilege of publishing several of his best works, including his masterpiece, Berserk… He will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones »

Miura was known for his enormous meticulousness in creating the vignettes for his sleeves, reaching a level of detail that gave his drawings an unparalleled quality, which has often taken him many months to launch new editions of Berserk. His work has had a great influence on all Japanese artists, being probably the person who made the topic of huge swords fashionable, quite seen in the world of video games, for example, in the case of Cloud Strife, protagonist of Final Fantasy VII.

The Dark Souls saga and, in general, all From Software games have also had a huge inspiration in Berserk, to the point of almost copying some vignettes and character designs from Miura’s work.

It is a truly sad day for all manga fans, as one of the greatest authors of our time has left. Our best wishes go to your loved ones, and we do not doubt that Miura will be remembered for many years to come for his exceptional artistic work..