When talking about mangaka Kentaro miura, whose passing was revealed last night, the first thing that comes to mind is his greatest work, Berserk. It is inevitable to think this way, since although he worked on others, the adventures of Guts is the most famous.

His career in the world of manga began at an early age. It was at age 10, in 1976, that he created his first story, Miuranger, which his classmates published in his school.

It had 40 volumes published, but it never left Japan. The same can be said of his next work, Ken e no michi. This first wave of stories are very little known, and there is not much information.

It was in 1985 that he published Futanabi, the story of a mechanic’s apprentice and a visitor from Venus. That same year he managed to Weekly Shōnen Magazine publish another of his works, Not. Disagreement with its publisher caused it to be canceled.

It was in 1988 when he created Berserk Prototype, the prototype of his main work, which would come out the following year. Miura he also collaborated with other creatives on some manga.

In this sense, the collaborations he had with the writer stand out. Buronson, creator of Fist of the North Star, in series like King of wolves (1989), Oh-Roh Den (1990) and Japan (1992). In these cases he only contributed the illustrations, to which he gave his particular style but nothing else.

Due to the painstaking work I had with Berserk, Miura He hardly worked on anything else for many years. It was in the past decade that he paid attention to a couple of his authorship works, which are now completed.

The first was Giganto Maxia or Gigantomakia, published by the publishing house Hakusensha in the magazine Young Animal. It is a miniseries of six chapters that came out in 2013 and 2014, which narrates the battle of Zeus against the giant Alcyoneus.

Only it is not located in the past, but actually 100 million years in the future. It was the first original project of Kentaro miura after 24 years since it started Berserk.

The one that would be the last is Duranki (2019), a co-production between this mangaka Y Studio gaga. It is inspired by Greek, Sumerian, and Mesopotamian mythology, and only comprised two chapters. Whether he planned to extend it beyond that is a mystery.

Without a doubt it is interesting to know a little more about the legacy of Miura, but it is undeniable that he will be most remembered for his work with Berserk. As such, it influenced several generations.

