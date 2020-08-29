Insanity: a policeman (white) tries to arrest a man (black), father of three children (between 3 and 11 years old) who become witnesses of 8 (eight) shots that the gendarme inflicted on his father’s back . The detainee is handcuffed to the bars of a hospital bed, while the irrationality of his alleged crime and detention triggered the entire city of Kenosha in the State of Wisconsin (USA) to take to the streets in protest of exhaustion and verbal claim of a justice that has been delaying for decades …

