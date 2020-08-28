The African American Jacob Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha. He is seriously injured in the hospital – and was apparently tied to the bed, although he is paralyzed from the hip.

After some violent protests, things are getting quieter in the US city of Kenosha. A 17-year-old is now charged with murder after shooting demonstrators.

D.Afro-American Jacob Blake, seriously injured in the back by police shots, is apparently handcuffed to his bed in hospital. Although he was paralyzed from the waist down, he was handcuffed to the bed, criticized Blake’s father. “Why do you have this cold steel on my son’s ankle?” He asked on CNN on Friday. “He can’t get up, he couldn’t get up even if he wanted to.” Blake’s uncle spoke of an “insult”. “He is paralyzed and unable to walk, and they are chaining him to the bed. Why?”

The governor of the state of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, had already shown incomprehension about the security measure on Thursday. “Personally, I don’t understand why that should be necessary,” said the US Democrat. “I wish we’d find a better way to help him recover.” The chaining seemed like “bad medicine” to him.

A white police officer seriously injured Blake on Sunday in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, with seven shots in the back at close range. The incident, captured on a cell phone video, sparked new protests against police violence and racism. Blake is currently paralyzed, according to his family and lawyers, and may never be able to walk again.

The protests also saw violence, with two people killed and one injured on Wednesday night. At least the incident in which one person was shot and another injured is recorded on video. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been charged with two murders. He is also charged, among other things, with an attempted murder and illicit possession of weapons, according to court documents.

The family man Jacob Blake, who was seriously injured by seven bullets in the police operation on Sunday, is conscious in the hospital, as his father told the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper. A video of the police operation shows Blake walking to his car, followed by two police officers with guns drawn. One of the weapons is pointed at his back. When Blake opens the driver’s door and leans into the car, the shots are fired. Blake’s children, ages three, five, and eight, sat in the car.

Blake had a knife in his vehicle, Wisconsin State Attorney General Joshua Kaul said on Wednesday. The knife had been secured on the floor of the interior on the driver’s side. The man had previously told the police “at a certain point in time” that he had a knife, said Kaul. No other weapons were found in the car. Kaul made no further information about the course of the incident. The police in Kenosha do not yet have cameras on their bodies. The course of the incident, recorded on video by eyewitnesses, had sparked allegations of unjustified police violence.