Kenny Rockone of the seven brothers he has Chris Rockruled on the blow that Will Smith dealt to his relative during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, when the protagonist of “I am a legend” was enraged by a foolish joke that the comedian released about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, who suffers from a delicate disease that causes her to lose her hair.

Along these lines, the victim’s relative gave an interview to the newspaper Los Angeles Times. There, Kenny Rock expressed his disappointment about the humiliation to which Smith sentenced his brother Chris Rock by beating him live in one of the most watched events worldwide.

What did Kenny Rock say?

“ It eats at me to see that over and over again, because you have seen one of your loved ones being attacked. And there’s nothing you can do about it ”, Kenny Rock told the newspaper. “Every time I watch the videos it’s like a reenactment that keeps replaying over and over in my head,” Kenny said.

Similarly, he added that his brother was never a threat to him (Will Smith) and that the “Men in Black” interpreter had no respect for him at the time he slapped him in front of all his fellow actors.

“ You just put him down in front of millions of people watching the ceremony ”, pointed out the relative of Chris Rock.

Will Smith resigns from the Academy

The “The Pursuit of Happyness” actor apologized to Chris Rock shortly after assaulting him at the 2022 Oscars, but, not content with retracting his act, decided to resign from the Academy.

Said statement was released last Friday, April 1, and through it the actor’s feelings after the latest events could be known. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for his extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken. I want to refocus on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Therefore, I hereby resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. and I will accept any other consequence the Board deems appropriate,” said Willow Smith’s father.