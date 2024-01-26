This Thursday, in the state of Alabama, in the southern United States, one of the prisoners was executed using a method never before tried: asphyxiation by nitrogen gas.

Is about Kenneth Eugene Smith, a man sentenced to death for murdering a woman for hire in 1988. The authorities of that country declared him dead at 8:25 p.m. (local time) after having inhaled nitrogen gas through a mask and having run out of oxygen.

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected minutes before the execution the last appeal that the prisoner's defense had presented this Thursday by 6 votes to 3, thus giving the green light to the start of the procedure.

Progressive Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three judges who voted to stop the execution, argued that “Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has chosen him as its 'guinea pig'' to try an execution method never used before.”

Alabama already attempted to execute Smith in November 2022, but the executioner was unable to insert intravenous lines. As part of a later agreement, Alabama pledged not to try to kill him again with lethal injection.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch or the Community of San Egidio had asked the United States in recent days not to allow the execution.

Smith was on death row for having murdered a woman, Elizabeth Sennett, in 1988, at the request of her husband, Charles Sennett, who was trying to collect compensation. Smith and an accomplice, John Forrest Parker, received $1,000 each.

Sennett committed suicide a week after the murder, when he realized that the authorities considered him a suspect, while Parker was also sentenced to death and was executed in 2010 by lethal injection.

“We have forgiven the three people involved years ago”Mike Sennett also stated at a press conference with his two brothers, the sons of the murdered woman, after witnessing the execution of the last of those involved, a feeling they described as “bittersweet.”

The last words of Kenneth Smith

Minutes before dying, already with the mask on, Smith said: “Tonight Alabama makes humanity take a step back. Thank you for supporting me. I love you all.”

Journalists who were eyewitnesses to the execution reported that after the gas began to flow, Smith writhed for a couple of minutes and then was seen breathing heavily for several more minutes.

The director of the Alabama Department of Corrections, John Hamm said in a subsequent press conference that the inmate's shaking was “involuntary.”“, but nothing out of what was expected.

All eyes were on Alabama and its new method of execution, the first developed since lethal injection was introduced in 1982, which has been the majority for the last four decades in the country, replacing the electric chair.

Alabama decided to try asphyxiation with nitrogen gas due to the difficulty they have faced in recent years the states that still use capital punishment to acquire lethal drugs due to the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to allow them to be used for this purpose.

Besides, complications arising in several executions since 2014 – some in Alabama – have caused the method to be questioned as inhumane and have been the subject of legal disputes for years.

*With information from EFE

