Poet, translator and activist of the cultural movement in the city of San Francisco, Kenneth rexroth (1905-1982) is much less known in Spanish than other writers of his generation. Love is an art of time is inscribed in the final period of his work and chronologically precedes Marichiko’s love poems, bilingual book in which he presented himself as a translator, editor and critic of a Japanese poet who was actually a heteronym.

Marichiko’s invention was the culmination of a process in which Rexroth translated two anthologies of Chinese and Japanese poets, the contemporary Japanese poet Kazuko Shiraishi and a Song dynasty poet Li Qingzhao. The translation, the interest in women’s writing and the change of sex through the heteronym were articulated with a poetics founded on the ideal of communion between the individual and his environment. “A poem is a perspective on a person, and a person is a total perspective on all other sentient beings,” he wrote in the essay American poetry in the twentieth century, of the same period.

Rexroth wanted to write as spoken, as stated in his autobiography, but this search did not exclude complex constructions such as that of the first verse of Love is an art of time, where it compresses images of a moonless night, the starry sky and spring. Laura Crespi’s translation succeeds the proof and then offers versions that gracefully preserve the diaphanous and at the same time mysterious quality of the original.

Observing the natural world – the starry sky at night, in particular – is a recurring motif, but Rexroth seems to be aiming more for what is not in sight. The flickering of a light, a voice “that speaks in silence” at daybreak or even when the loved one “explains everything” and the subject is captivated by her figure and the landscape that surrounds her and not by her words, hint at presences and manifestations that do not finish revealing themselves and create an enchanting effect precisely because they elude expression.

In “Red Maple Leaves”, thus, an old lover drives around the house where a passion of youth passed until a person looks out the window and then continues on his way without further comment, as if the irruption of the stranger will bring him out of a reverie. Furthermore, according to Rexroth, communion with others implies a challenge for understanding and a kind of opaque illumination: “a mystery in the other, which we cannot know, will respond to a mystery in oneself that we cannot understand.”

Eliot Weinberger defined Rexroth’s poems as “masterpieces of remembered passion” and in that sense they can be read “I dream of Leslie” and “Your birthday in the mountains of California”, where the love experience is an impression that remains alive and convinces the subject of its reality at the moment of recollection.

Love is an art of time in the sense of canceling the distinction between past and present and also the distance in space, as the poems suggest when drawing a cartography where California meets Paris, with a lake south of Berlin, with the night of Tokyo and with Kyoto, the city in which Rexroth locates Marichiko. “Slowly the moon rises / over the calm sea. / Slowly the face of my beloved / forms in my mind”, he writes in a poem in which he pre-announces his heteronym.

Rexroth argued that San Francisco was the center of poetic renewal in the United States after World War II – in which he himself had a prominent role – and, among other factors, attributed it to the city’s distance from the publishing market , the libertarian thought that the first inhabitants transmitted and a more direct access to the cultures of the Far East. Those influences are also recognized in his poetry, a perhaps unique amalgamation of diverse traditions.

Love is an art of time, Kenneth Rexroth. Translation: Laura Crespi. Mansalva, 75 pp.

