The Peruvian musician Kenneth quiroz, known for being a member of the rock bands Chabelos and Serial Asesino, passed away this Saturday, March 3. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his artist friends through the networks.

Daniel F, Claudia Martua, Flor de Loto and pages of the Peruvian rock scene said goodbye to Kenneth Quiroz, who also worked as a sound engineer in different bands. So far, the causes of the young musician’s death are unknown.

“Dammit. I did not want to believe it, but there are already many people confirming it. Kenneth, damn it, ”he wrote Daniel F, lead singer of Leusemia.

“Rest in peace brother. We are very proud that you have been our friend and our sound engineer for so many years. You will always be irreplaceable in our hearts. We are going to miss you ”, was the band’s message Lotus flower.

For its part, the rock band Serial killer confirmed the death of its member who was performing as a bassist. “Your name has been recorded in the history of Latin American music. Rest brother, we love you, Kenneth Quiroz ”, it was pointed out.

While Claudia martua, vocalist of Ni Voz ni Voto, said goodbye to him with the following dedication: “Today I woke up with the worst news so far this year. My heart is sad and my head is in shock. On Monday we coordinated some things, today you are no longer with us. Continue the show up there, friend of the soul, as only you know how to do it, because you only got ahead of us. Rest in peace, Kenny “

