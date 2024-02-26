Actor Kenneth Mitchell, recognized for his role as Eric Green in 'Jericho' and for playing Carol Danvers' father in 'Captain Marvel', died at the age of 49 due to complications related to ALS. Her family announced the sad news last Saturday, February 24, through social networks. Born in Toronto in 1974, Mitchell began his career acting in mobile phone commercials and then appeared in the series 'Leap Years' and 'Odyssey 5' before landing his first film role in the sports drama 'The Miracle', starring Kurt Russell.

Information about his death was shared through a post on his personal account. Despite facing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (THE A) for more than five years, the performer did not move away from the spotlight and continued working on various films.

How was Kenneth Mitchell fired?

On Instagram, the family has shared a tribute that looks back on Ken's life and career: “For 5 and a half years, Ken faced various challenges due to ALS. In Ken's signature style, he handled these difficulties with grace and an unwavering commitment to living every moment with joy “It is with regret that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the Instagram dedication reads.

In what year were you diagnosed with ALS?

In 2018, Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that led him to rely on a wheelchair in 2019. In 2020, he openly shared his struggle with this condition. Through his experience, he spread the message of approaching life with grace and optimism, regardless of the challenges that arise.

In one of his last interviews with People magazine, the actor expressed his new way of life with ALS. “I think, over time, it became the theme of us accepting this with grace. We kind of tried to see the beauty in it. I'll never forget one of my 'Star Trek' co-stars saying to me, 'You have a choice. You can see it in many ways, but try to see it as a gift that allows you to experience life in a way that most people don't have,'” he said.

What other films did Kenneth Mitchell act in?

For more than two decades, Kenneth Mitchell He built an outstanding career in film and television, as he participated in internationally recognized films and series. Her popularity was consolidated by playing Eric Green in 'Jericho' between 2006 and 2008. He also gained notoriety by playing four different roles, including three Klingon characters in 'Star Trek: Discovery' from 2017 to 2021.

In addition, he had appearances in popular series such as 'Grey's Anatomy', 'CSI', 'The Mentalist', 'Bones' and 'Frequency'. In the cinematographic field, he stood out as Joseph Danvers in 'Captain Marvel' (2019) and participated in films such as 'The Test' (2003) and 'The Miracle' (2004), in which he shared the scene with figures such as Al Pacino and Kurt Russell .

What is ALS?

ALS is a nervous system disorder that causes muscle weakness and affects physical functions.. In this condition, there is a breakdown of the nerve cells, which decreases the functionality of the muscles connected to them.

Although the cause is still unknown, muscle weakness is the main symptom. While medications and therapy can slow the progression and alleviate the discomfort associated with ALS, unfortunately, there is no cure.

Dedication to Kenneth Mitchell on Instagram. Photo: Kenneth Mitchell/Instagram

