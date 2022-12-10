Kenneth Cukier has spent decades analyzing how technology is changing the business world and society itself. Executive editor of British weekly The Economist and artificial intelligence researcher at the University of Oxford, this 55-year-old American made a name for himself in the world in 2013 together with his colleague Viktor Mayer-Schönberger with the publication of the book Big data: the revolution of massive data. The work was included by The New York Times on your list of bestseller and translated into 21 languages. It describes how Amazon, Google or Walmart process the huge amount of data about the people who flood the Internet to identify behavior patterns and make correlations and consumption predictions.

Cukier is also very interested in the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, a topic on which he gave a talk in Madrid within the framework of the EnlightED conferences, organized by Fundación La Caixa and Fundación Telefónica.

Ask. How do you think AI can help the education sector?

Response. There is an incredible opportunity to apply machine learning and AI in this area. For example, if kids use tablets or connected devices, you can find out when they’re reading and what time they’re reading; you can consult them, interrupt them with a test to keep them alert. It can also help the teacher to be better. I know of a case where a teacher was studying homework and realized that 80% of the class had answered wrong and that the answer was exactly the same on a math test, suggesting that it was not the children who were the ones. that they were wrong, but that he needed to improve his teaching style.

Although we must embrace technology and data, we must not do it at the expense of the human element, of the teachers, of the classmates. And if we’re going to rethink how we teach in a digital environment, we need to recognize that these analog functions are truly critical. Ultimately, what we need to teach is resilience and mental agility, to overcome problems and cope with adversity. That is the core of what I think are going to be the needs of a lot of people in the 21st century.

Q. You propose that the introduction of technology in the classroom should go hand in hand with an increase in the number of teachers, that there be one teacher for every four students.

R. Everything can be done, it is a matter of priorities. 150 years ago there were no ambulances, and about 60 or 70 years ago, suddenly, if you got sick, two people would arrive in a van: a driver and a doctor. Today there are three. Creative formulas must be sought to find more teachers, for example, using professionals with early retirement or employees from other sectors who can be trained with some training as teacher assistants. It is key that children have more interaction with the instructors and that learning is not limited to a certification based on vomiting memorized content, but rather on an exploration accompanied by creativity and imagination, facts and learning.

Q. Every time the introduction of AI in a sector is mentioned, in this case education, many alerts go off. Do you think that we tend to magnify the negative effects of technology or that we are right to fear it?

R. I believe that both visions should coexist. Complainers of the big digital platforms also check their smartphones every morning in their first 15 waking seconds. The increasing introduction of technology in all spheres of life should make us nervous. But it’s important to be in it for the right things and not be distracted by the rest. The fact that technology companies collect user data is not the end of the world, we can ignore targeted ads. However, the fact that social networks contribute to adolescents being more depressed is a serious problem that should be solved. Ideally, at the initiative of the platforms themselves. But if morality doesn’t work, we need other ways to approach it. The British telecommunications regulator has just raised the idea of ​​analyzing the algorithms of large technology platforms to identify what they privilege and prioritize. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Q. All technologies and scientific advances have a good part and a bad part. What do you think of the AI?

R. I think that ultimately, little by little we will stop talking about AI, in the same way that we no longer talk about computing. When one goes to a hospital, he does not say that he has had computerized medical care, even though there are computers everywhere. Now we are in a period of adaptation. What makes AI a bit creepy is that we lose some explainability and causation. The modern version of AI, machine learning (or machine learning), he does not know that the red color of the traffic light means stop because we have told him to, but because he has analyzed the data and has come to that conclusion.

Q. ten years ago Viktor Mayer-Schönberger and you published the book Big Data, one of the first to warn about the great impact that the massive availability of data would have on society. How has he aged?

R. Some things we hit; in others, we err terribly. For example, we advanced that there would be algorithm auditors. At the time it sounded like science fiction, but they already exist. Instead, we thought Google Flu Trends, a tool that analyzes searches to predict trends, would be able to anticipate flu outbreaks, but it didn’t see Covid coming. We are also wrong to think that the systems would be designed to seek social equilibrium. For example, people did not welcome social tracking apps, which could have been very helpful during the pandemic. When we enter and leave a country we give a lot of personal data; I believe that we should be more willing to transfer personal data to the Government in case of need, accompanying it with regulations that are so harsh that no one dares to abuse the privacy of citizens. Other things that escaped us were the rise of China’s digital authoritarianism and the speed at which facial and voice recognition technologies have advanced. The fact that the US company Clearview has accessed billions of photos of social media users and is able to identify them is intellectually stimulating. When I wrote the book it never occurred to me that this was possible.

Q. Clearview has been fined in countries like Italy or France for using user photos without their consent. Don’t you also think that people have developed a greater awareness of privacy in the digital environment?

R. My view on privacy is changing. Ten years ago I thought that profiling users to serve them targeted ads was not the end of the world. I believed that collecting data was good in itself because it was empirical evidence that could help us build a better world. I assumed that good faith would prevail, but this has not been the case. If fundamental freedoms and rights are not respected, then the framework in which personal data is collected and used has to be questioned and restricted. I think that the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) is not the right answer, but every time I enter a website for the first time I deny that my cookies are collected, something that regulation established. We are seeing what is happening in China, but we should know that these citizen surveillance tools for public safety will also find their way to the West, simply because the technology is there and it is tempting to use it. I am afraid that if we do not provide ourselves with tough rules to preserve freedom and human dignity, we will have problems. The next great battle of the digital age will be over political freedom

Q. In Spain, the police are finalizing the implementation of an automatic facial recognition tool. What do you think about this technology and its police use?

R. I’m not against it, but I want there to be limitations on police power in this case. Let this technology be used, but appropriately. And I want inappropriate uses to be severely penalized. I don’t want an officer to stop and frisk a citizen because he belongs to some minority rather than because he represents a threat to society.

Q. Do you think that the AI ​​race between the US and China has already been won by the Asian giant?

R. The race continues, nothing is decided. Right now, the West has a certain advantage in all technologies. It may not last long, but there it is. Next will be the use of AI in weapons and logistics. Here too, the race is open, and it’s going to be very tough. On this issue, I am of the same opinion as Henry Kissinger has said: those who believe in liberal democracy should investigate smart weapons so as not to lose the advantage of this technology, but at the same time they should start talks to establish control agreements for these weapons.

You can follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.