When actor and theater director Kenneth Branagh decided to make his debut as a filmmaker, I had been on the stage for many years, having created the Renaissance company to represent Shakespeare. Nothing more logical therefore that his debut on the screen was with the adaptation of a work by ‘El Bardo’: ‘Enrique V’.

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 10, 1960) knew what it was to act as a child, when his family moved to Reading and at school young Kenneth’s classmates laughed at him for his Irish accent. Thus he discovered that at school he had to interpret a perfect British accent while with his parents he kept Irish. It was also at school when, driven by his passion for acting, he discovered the theater by participating in different productions with his classmates. It would be in 1976, when he was 15 years old, when he saw Derek Jacobi playing Hamlet, when he decided to be an actor, entering the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. His role as Henry V for the Royal Shakespeare Company at the age of 23 established him as a new talent on the British scene in both acting and directing. In 1987 he founded, together with his colleague David Parfitt, the Renaissance company, in which the actress was also Emma Thompson, who would be his wife for many years.

After having worked as an actor in some films, he decided to become a director, and nothing could be easier than making his debut with a Shakespearean play, ‘Henry V’, which had consecrated him as an actor on stage. Once the decision was made, picking up production was a long and winding road. In 1988 Branagh was touring the country representing Shakespeare with different plays, while trying to organize the film: “People called me at the theater all the time,” recalled the actor. “While I was playing Hamlet I was looking for the actors for the film. In June 1988, Stephen Evans, who would be the executive producer, had come to see me in Manchester, where we were acting, to suggest that we postpone the film. But I insisted that we had to build on the momentum of the tour. Finally, Branagh decided to call in Shakespearean actors he had worked with at both the Royal Shakespeare Company and Renaissance, including Christian Bale, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, his wife Emma Thompson, and himself as Henry V, and filming begins in October 1988.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Enrique V’.



There were difficult moments: “The first week I was terrified. I had to direct myself, and suddenly everything fell silent: the actors and members of the team had gathered to see how I did it, ”would recall Branagh later, who always cared to bring the drama towards a current vision: “We use cinematic techniques to give an idea of ​​the immediacy of the story. Period clothes and settings, but trying to create an image of real people and things, not of a museum Shakespeare. Colors, styles and materials of our world. The words, the narrative power, the visual spectacle and the emotion blend very well in this film, offering a different interpretation of the most current of Shakespeare’s works.

The film opens in London on October 6, 1989. It is a great box office success, but critics have some qualms about it: “a pacifist Henry”, “A rough Henry V” … especially in Branagh’s vision of the monarch. But the movie achieves the Oscar for best costume design, and Branagh is twice nominated as an actor and as a director, also achieving the Bafta as a director. It would arrive in Spain in the spring of 1990 in its original version with subtitles.