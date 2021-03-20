Actor / director Kenneth Branagh will tell the story of the iconic group Bee Gees for Paramount Pictures. The film, of a biographical nature, will follow the group from its humble beginnings in Australia to its decline, going through the peak they reached in the 70s. Several elements have come together for the project to come to fruition: On the one hand, Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s producer, and on the other Graham King, the producer of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody ‘, about Freddie Mercury, next to the group’s only living member, guitarist Barry Gibb. This will not be the first time his life has been brought to the screen, but so far it has never been made into a feature film.

The Bee Gees were a British group formed by the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, formed in Australia in 1958, where they had settled with their parents, but which made their appearance in the colorful and musical London pop of the 60s. There they triumphed. first with ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941’ and then with ‘Massachusetts’, a worldwide hit, boosted from pirate stations (Radio Carolina and Radio Verónica) that, installed on ships in the North Sea, outside British jurisdictional waters, they were broadcasting to the UK and continental Europe when the BBC didn’t play pop music. When the group seemed disappeared they had a second chance in 1977 becoming the kings of disco music, thanks to the double album ‘Saturday Night Fever’, which was the soundtrack to the movie ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

Video.



‘Night Fever’, by the Bee Gees.



The Bee Gees Bee Gees sold more than 220 million records becoming one of the best-selling groups of all time, competing for the scepter of the Beatles themselves.

The trajectory of the band had already been previously reflected in the documentary ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ from HBO, signed by producer Frank Marshall, which was released in 2020 as a review of what the group meant for its members and for the music industry through the eyes of Barry Gibb. In addition, archival interviews of Maurice, who died in 2003, and Robin, who lost his life in 2012, were used.

It was in 2019 when they began to talk about making a film about the biography of the group, when they talked about the possibility of Graham King, after his success with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Now, it has been Paramount the company that has offered the direction of the film to Kenneth Branagh, According to reports Deadline, Ben Elton is writing the draft of the script of the film, which still has no official title. Among his screenwriting credits is ‘The Last Act,’ the 2018 film Branagh directed and starred in as William Shakespeare. Along with Ben Elthon, also Anthony McCarten, scriptwriter of the film about Freddy Mercury, will join the writing of the libretto. He has stated that the film “will not be a photograph of the group, but a painting.” It has also been published, although without official confirmation, that It will be Bradley Cooper who will play Barry Gibb, The leader of the group.