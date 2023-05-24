He was a huge storyteller. In the movies, in books, even when remembering his life. And also a creator ahead of his time and at the same time very much from the 20th century. This Wednesday Kenneth Anger has passed away at the age of 96, the Sprüeth Magers art gallery (with offices in the US and Europe) has announced, where he had exhibited his latest works, and without giving more information about his death. The experimental filmmaker passionate about occult cinema lived in Anger, who paved the way for new generations of directors queer, like John Waters, or passionate about dreams on the screen, like David Lynch, or disturbing images, like Gaspar Noé, with the writer who made a business of revealing and making fiction of the darkest secrets and, if they were depraved, better, of the stars of the golden age of American cinema in the two volumes of Hollywood Babylon, books that were sold all over the world and of which a third was never made “for fear of lawsuits from those who are still alive,” he told in a chat with EL PAÍS.

Today, the echo of those books is lost to social networks, which reveal the secrets to the second. A noise that becomes business with the web TMZ. but before TMZ there was Kenneth Anger. He knew how to invent and reinvent himself: he was never a child actor, although he told it so in interviews. But he was one of the first psychedelic film directors and queer. Passionate about the occult, because of his passion for Aleister Crowley and rock music, pieces like Invocation of My Demon Brother (1969), Lucifer Rising (1972) and The Man We Want to Hang (2002), have influenced, especially the first two and Scorpion Rising (1963), in later generations of both music video makers and battering artists of guerilla cinema.

Anger was born as Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer in Santa Monica (California) in 1927. The cinema fueled his life. Grandson of a renowned silent film costume designer, he recounted that at the age of five he had played a prince in Summer night Dream (1935), by Max Reinhardt, a lie that fell apart with the new restorations of the film. His institute was wall to wall with the Twentieth Century Fox studios, and from his windows he spied on the filming. Even then, Anger was directing home movies, such as Ferdinand the Bull (1937) or Who Has Been Rocking My Dreamboat (1941), which he defined as his first decent job. At a screening of experimental films he met Curtis Harrington, one of the pioneers of American Queer Cinema. With him, Anger took two steps that changed his life: together they founded a production company for his films, Creative Film Associates, and Harrington introduced him to the figure of the British Aleister Crowley and his philosophical theory Thelema.

Crowley was one of the first Western thinkers to import Eastern philosophies, in a cocktail of Buddhist mysticism, yoga and hallucinogens, to which rockers happily signed up years later (Crowley appears on the cover of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band of The Beatles). However, because Crowley invoked demons that required blood sacrifices, despite the fact that he mocked black magic, successive generations of followers altered his texts and teachings after his death in 1947, making him the great satanist. All of Anger’s film work was marked by Thelema and his passion for Egyptian cosmogonic imagery.

1955 portrait of Kenneth Anger in Los Angeles. Estate of Edmund Teske/Getty Images

During his years at the University of Southern California, he discovered his homosexuality and expressed it in Fireworks (1948), a film with erotic moments for which he was arrested, since in those years in the US homosexuality was a crime. Anger moved to Paris and there he became friends with Jean Cocteau and worked at the French Cinematheque. He continued filming (he remembers that season, which included a stay in Rome, as one of the happiest of his life). In 1954 he filmed Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome, another medium-length film Thelemite and she moved in with sexologist Alfred Kinsey, the father figure she always missed. After Kinsey’s death she settled in Paris. Depressed and penniless, he collected and colored the rumors and whispered stories he had heard for decades and in 1959 he published in France Hollywood Babylon, a compendium of bait, sex, murder, fallen idols and wallowing in the quagmire of the sewers of what he himself called the boulevard of truncated dreams.

It must be admitted that the book, which was not published in the US until 1974, fascinates as much for its material as for its bombastic style and its ability to emphasize lurid detail. During the following decades, Anger lived on book income, grants from foundations to make experimental films and friends like Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page or Keith Richards. From 1982 to 1999, Anger withdrew from cinema, but not from chatter: in 1984 he published Hollywood Babylon II.

He recovered the camera in this century to film The Man We Want to Hang, in which he simply shoots paintings by Aleister Crowley exhibited in a gallery in London, as a farewell to his vital guide. And he said goodbye to art with Elliott’s Suicide (2007), a tribute to the musician Elliott Smith, and with Mouse Heaven (2005), 11 minutes of footage of Mickey Mouse and his memorabilia, which Anger adored. In total, her filmography adds up to 36 short films and eight hours long.

In a drawer he said he kept Hollywood Babylon III: “There is a whole section dedicated to Frank Sinatra and his drug problems. I couldn’t publish it in the second part because Sinatra was alive and he was violent and vindictive. If the book has not yet come out, it is because a chapter is dedicated to the Church of Scientology, a cult that I consider dangerous, ”he told EL PAÍS in 1999 in a tribute at the Gijón festival. Although he also analyzed the change in morality: “Before, those who committed these sins never returned to work, and now the executives seem to forgive the crimes, perhaps because they also commit them.” And he told, enjoying, stories like this: “In 1925, Warner Studios married the star that saved them from bankruptcy, the German shepherd. rin tin tin, in a spectacular ceremony wrapped in the most incredible splendors of the time, which included wedding suits and a matrimonial bed, with a dog that turned out to be her sister, from the same litter”. For all his past, Anger defined himself as “a film poet and archive detective.”

