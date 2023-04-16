The eight public structures of Liguria and the fifteen private ones are besieged by large animals. Only 5 or 6 per week enter the Monte Contessa kennel in Genoa. They are handed over by their owners, who no longer know how to manage them, and risk not finding anyone willing to adopt them. About 20% of animals are waiting to be adopted. The arrivals of cats are also growing and adoptions are proceeding in slow motion for them too

Francesco Margiocco 5 minute read