Robert Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn from the race for the White House, expressing his endorsement for Donald Trump in the elections scheduled for November 5 in the United States. The former president, who will challenge the current Vice President Kamala Harris, has already declared that he intends to entrust Kennedy with a role in his administration.

According to CNN, the independent presidential candidate and heir to the Democratic dynasty has asked in a document filed in a Pennsylvania court to be removed from the ballot in the state “as a result of today’s endorsement” of former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy Jr. announced that he was technically suspending his campaign and “not ending it.” “I’m not ending my campaign, I’m just suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” while will be removed in 10 of the so-called ‘battleground states,’ he said at a news conference in Arizona.

“In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to victory in the face of this relentless and systematic censorship and media scrutiny. So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to continue working late and my donors to continue giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House,” he said, noting that he intends to “support President Trump.”