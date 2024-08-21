Robert Kennedy Jr. will announce his decision to withdraw from the race for the White House tomorrow.ca. CNN anticipates that the independent candidate will announce the stop at an event in Arizona on Friday and will most likely give his endorsement to Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 elections. Contacts between Trump and Kennedy have intensified since July, before the Republican convention in Milwaukee. Kennedy also released a video documenting a telephone conversation with the former president.

The rapprochement between the two candidates, CNN notes, was particularly encouraged by Donald Trump Jr., one of the sons of the former president.. Also acting as mediators were anchorman Tucker Carlson and businessman Omeed Malik, a Trump donor who also donated money to Kennedy’s campaign.

Kennedy “I like him, I respect him, he’s a brilliant guy, very intelligent, I’ve known him for a long time. I didn’t know he was thinking about retiring but if he’s thinking about it I’m certainly available,” Trump said in the last few hours.

The former president explained that he would “probably consider” nominating Kennedy – known and appreciated on the right for his anti-vax and anti-war positions in Ukraine, but also considered too progressive for other positions – to his administration.

“I like smart people and Republicans like me,” Trump said in the CNN interview, in which he admitted, perhaps for the first time, that Joe Biden’s exit and Kamala Harris’ entrance had changed the dynamics of the campaign. “I’m ahead in the polls, but not by much,” he said, “but other than that, the whole message is the same: We don’t want crime, we want a strong military, we’re going to stop drugs from coming in, and we have to stop people from coming into the country through an open border.”