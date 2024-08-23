Home policy

Press Split

On Trump’s side in the future: the non-partisan Robert F. Kennedy. © Darryl Webb/AP/dpa

The non-partisan Kennedy’s presidential candidacy was hopeless – but not without risks for Trump and Harris. Now the Kennedy offspring has announced a momentous decision.

Phoenix – The independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is withdrawing from the race for the White House in particularly contested states and wants to support the Republican Donald Trump from now on. His name will be removed from the ballot in so-called swing states, the 70-year-old announced in Phoenix in the US state of Arizona. This applies to around ten states where his “presence would be a disruption”. The step is likely to help former President Trump in particular in his race against the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump responded at a simultaneous appearance in Nevada by saying that he had just received “very nice support” from Kennedy, but did not comment further on the subject. On Saturday night, Trump himself will be campaigning in Arizona – the 78-year-old has announced a “guest of honor” for the event. There is speculation that it could be Kennedy.

Kennedy stated that Trump had promised him a role in his potential government. Kennedy justified his support for the Republican primarily by saying that he was disillusioned with the Democrats. He also sharply criticized the US media, speaking of “relentless, systematic censorship and media control.” In his long speech, Kennedy explicitly emphasized that he was not withdrawing completely from the race. In the other states, people could still vote for him without this harming Trump or Harris.

Election campaign with no prospect of victory

The nephew of the legendary former president John F. Kennedy has no chance in the presidential election – in polls he is only getting around 5 percent on average. However, both the Democrats and the Republicans are looking at him with concern. The election is set to be a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris. Kennedy could challenge both sides for crucial percentages. At the moment, however, the polls suggest that his candidacy is more damaging to Trump.

The significance of Kennedy’s decision has to do with the complicated process of US presidential elections. While most of the 50 states are firmly Republican or Democratic, a few are politically hotly contested. Close races are expected in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin in particular.

A few states decide the outcome of the election

The role of these swing states is in turn determined by the US electoral system: with their votes, voters decide on the composition of a 538-member electoral college, which then elects the president in December. To win, candidates do not need the most votes overall, but rather a majority of the 538 electors – i.e. at least 270. In presidential elections, a distinction is therefore made between the actual majority of voters (“popular vote”) and the majority in the electoral college (“electoral vote”).

The number of electors per state is roughly based on the size of the population. Due to the majority voting system that applies in almost all states, the winner of a state receives all of its electors – even in the case of narrow victories. This is what makes swing states so crucial for the outcome of the election.

There had already been speculation about Kennedy’s possible withdrawal from the race. Kennedy’s vice presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan had suggested a merger with former President Trump a few days ago. At the same time, there were reports that the duo was running out of money for the campaign.

Big name – and a lot of criticism

Kennedy comes from the prominent political family and was himself a Democrat for decades, but in recent years he has increasingly distanced himself from the party and broke away from the Democrats altogether in October 2023 when he announced his presidential bid as an independent. The avowed anti-vaccination campaigner has been frequently criticized by Democrats and other members of his family for spreading conspiracy myths and having contact with extreme right-wing politicians.

Kennedy now accused the Democrats of using undemocratic means to influence the election campaign to his and Trump’s disadvantage. “In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party has set out to dismantle it,” Kennedy claimed, accusing the party leadership of having started “a legal war” against him and Trump due to a lack of trust in their own candidate. Kennedy also lashed out at the US media, accusing them of unfair reporting and describing them as “mouthpieces of the government and stenographers for the organs of power.” dpa