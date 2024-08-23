Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considered to have no chance in the US election. © Jon Cherry/AFP

His candidacy is considered hopeless – but not without risks for Trump and Harris. Now Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is supporting the Republican.

Phoenix – The independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is suspending his election campaign and is withdrawing from the race for the White House in particularly contested states. His name will be removed from the ballot in so-called swing states, the 70-year-old announced at an appearance in Phoenix in the US state of Arizona.

“I no longer believe that I have a realistic chance of winning the election,” Kennedy said. Therefore, he will support the Republican candidate Donald Trump But his name will remain on the ballot in most states, Kennedy said.

Will Kennedy’s supporters decide the US election?

Kennedy was in the latest national polls by the political website The Hill this week at 8.7 percent. According to experts, in the currently close presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris the votes of Kennedy’s supporters in some contested states will be decisive.

The 70-year-old is the son of former Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, like his brother John F. Kennedy five years earlier. (lrg/dpa/afp)