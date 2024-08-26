Home policy

From: Marcus Giebel

Taking Donald Trump and her brother to task: Kerry Kennedy talks herself into a rage in an MSNBC interview. © Screenshot MSNBC

Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of Donald Trump’s newest supporters. For his sister Kerry Kennedy, this is an affront. She has nothing good to say about either of them.

New York – His goal was to move into the White House himself. But Robert Kennedy Jr. never really had any chance of becoming president. Recently, the independent candidate decided to Donald Trump to step aside and support the candidate of the republican in order not to stand in the way of the presidential election in the two months that remain, especially in the swing states.

Kennedy Jr. originally wanted to run for the Democrats, but the 70-year-old now seems to have made a 180-degree turn and more liking for the Republicans He has obviously strengthened his position in the party of the current US President Joe Biden deep-rooted family against him.

Kennedy and the US election: Trump is a “threat to most fundamental freedoms”

In a Interview on MSNBC His sister Kerry Kennedy has now spoken out and harshly criticized Trump and Kennedy Jr. At the beginning, the human rights activist stressed that a lot is at stake in November. Her family would therefore fight for Kamala Harris becomes US President and moves into the White House together with Tim Walz as Vice President.

Both have been “standing up for the values ​​that my family has fought for for years,” she explains in a conversation with Jen Psaki, who served as White House spokeswoman for the Democrats. The 64-year-old then turns her attention to Trump.

The former US president is “the exact opposite. He poses a threat to most of the fundamental freedoms that are central to us as Americans: the right of women to control our bodies, the right to live in communities protected from gun violence, and the right to love who you love.”

Kennedy Jr. supports Trump: Sister “outraged and disgusted by hug”

She is convinced that if their father Robert F. Kennedy, who aspired to the White House in 1968 and was killed by an assassin during the primary campaign, were still alive, he would “detest pretty much everything that Donald Trump stands for.” Kennedy accuses the 78-year-old of lying, selfishness, thin-skinnedness, hatred and a lack of compassion.

Trump is “incredibly dangerous to us.” Kennedy then turns to her brother, who has also recently made headlines with conspiracy theories: “That is why I am outraged and disgusted by my brother’s ostentatious and obscene embrace of Donald Trump.”

As she pauses for a moment, Psaki is about to ask the next question, but Kennedy follows up with clear words: “And I completely distance myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and this shameless and inexplicable attempt to desecrate, trample and set fire to my father’s memory.”

When her brother pointed out that only a small part of the family disagreed with him, she countered: “Every single person from my generation – apart from Bobby and a cousin – supports Kamala Harris.”

Kennedy siblings before US election: Sisters and brother react to Kennedy Jr.’s support for Trump

The Kennedys had already caused a stir with a statement in response to their brother’s partial withdrawal. This was signed by five of Kennedy Jr.’s eight surviving siblings: Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest of the eleven siblings, as well as Mary Courtney Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy, who was born after her father’s death.

In the communication It says: “We want an America full of hope, united by a shared vision of a better future defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby’s decision to support Trump represents a betrayal of the values ​​our father and family hold dear. This is a sad end to a sad story.”

Kennedy dispute before US election: Brothers and sisters of Kennedy Jr. support Democrats

The sentences suggest that the quintet has broken with the prominent brother, who once made a name for himself as an environmental activist. Around a dozen of the Kennedys had already publicly declared their support for Biden in the spring, thus opposing Kennedy Jr. The two other brothers, Joseph Patrick Kennedy II and Max Kennedy, were also part of the group at the time.

Kennedy Jr. reacted calmly and issued the following statement: “I am happy that you are politically active – it is a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions, but we are united by our love for one another.” Today, however, opinions seem to be even more divided. The interview may be followed by a reaction from the Trump fan. (mg)