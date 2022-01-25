Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the American antivaxer, conspiracy theorist and nephew of the shot President John F. Kennedy, today apologized for his statement that under the current corona measures people are having a harder time than Anne Frank in World War II. . “At least you could hide in an attic then.”
