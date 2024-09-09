Kennedy Jr. Accuses US of Trying to Force War on Russia and China
Former independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said the United States is doing everything it can to drag Russia and China into a military conflict. He made this statement in an interview with a podcast Full Send.
Kennedy Jr. accused the United States of trying to force a military conflict on Russia and China. “I don’t think China wants to get into a conflict with us, and neither does Russia, but we are doing everything we can to draw them into it,” he said.
Earlier, Kennedy Jr. announced the suspension of the election campaign. He explained that he intends to agitate his supporters to vote for the single candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.
