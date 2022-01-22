When football is a person’s entire life and the career suddenly ends, there is also a lack of financial support and you have to reinvent yourself with a new job. Unless you have a crazy stroke of luck …

The career of a footballer, however famous and important it may be, is always at risk. In modern football it doesn’t happen that often, but an injury can lead to a series of relapses, which eventually force you to hang up your boots. It can happen to anyone, from champions to those who play in the lower divisions. However, compared to his more famous colleagues, he also has one more problem: when football is a person’s entire life and the career suddenly ends, there is also a lack of economic sustenance and you have to reinvent yourself with a new job. Unless you have a crazy stroke of luck.

SHEFFIELD – Like that of Terry Kennedy, former Sheffield United footballer. One who could also have an important future, considering that when he played with the Blades his nickname was “the red-haired John Terry”. Indeed, the defender also had a teammate destined to do great things, considering that when he made 24 appearances for the club there was a certain Harry Maguire. But while Maguire is now the captain of Manchester United and one of the pillars of Her Majesty’s national team, Kennedy didn’t do so well. As he explains Sportbible, continuous knee injuries forced him to leave football after touching the Premier League, going as far as playing in the Championship. See also Players who have won the 'triple crown' in football

A MILLION – His name, however, has returned to the fore in England for reasons that have nothing to do with the pitch, given that it is the phone call in which it was announced that he won a million pounds in the lottery. The video shows a Kennedy moved beyond belief and has made the rounds of the web, especially after many have also begun to share his football history. Including some of the smaller clubs he played with before retiring, who shared the video and complimented their former player. Who may not have had any luck on the pitch … but the lottery yes! For the series: the wheel, like the ball, is round. And sometimes it takes the right turns.

