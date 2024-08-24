Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Robert F. Kennedy supports Donald Trump in the presidential race against Kamala Harris. His family is outraged by his decision.

Phoenix/Washington DC – On Friday (23 August) Robert F. Kennedy announced his retirement from the US elections At the same time, he expressed his support for Donald Trump And thus also positions itself against Kamala HarrisThe former Democrat ran as an independent candidate in this year’s presidential election. In polls, the Kennedy offspring was able to take votes from the Trump camp in particular. Now Trump is hoping to regain the momentum from the Harris campaign.

Kennedy’s family reacted angrily to the 70-year-old’s decision to call for Trump’s election. “Our brother Bobby’s decision today to support Trump is a betrayal of the values ​​that our father and our family hold dear,” Kennedy’s sister, human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, wrote on X. “It is a sad end to a sad story,” said the statement, which was also signed by four of her siblings. With his decision to support Trump, “Bobby (Robert’s nickname, editor’s note) has betrayed the values ​​that our father and our family hold dear.”

Robert F. Kennedy speaks at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona. © IMAGO/Gage Skidmore

Kennedy is a controversial figure: will he give Trump the advantage in the US elections?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer who has made a name for himself as a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine campaigner. He has falsely claimed that vaccines cause autism, Wi-Fi causes cancer and chemicals in the environment turn children transgender. He has already made headlines this year with claims about a worm eating part of his brain.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Political observers are divided over how Kennedy’s decision will affect the election campaign. The 70-year-old, whose approval ratings currently lie between four and five percent, stressed that his name will remain on the ballot in most states. However, he will not run in around ten particularly contested states “where my presence would be a disruption.”

Swing states in focus of US elections – Democratic Party convention comes to an end

In the currently close presidential race between Trump and Harris, a few thousand votes in some of these so-called swing states could make the difference. That is why Harris’ campaign team is also courting Kennedy supporters. The Democratic presidential candidate wants to “earn” the support of Kennedy supporters, explained campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. “Even if we don’t agree on everything, Kamala Harris knows that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Harris had delivered a stirring speech at the party convention on Thursday. Democrats accepted her nomination as presidential candidate. The former senator and prosecutor from California has closed the lead that Trump had over Biden in the polls and collected $500 million in campaign donations in just one month. (sischr/afp)