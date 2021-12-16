Statue of former US President John Kennedy at the memorial that bears his name in Ireland| Photo: Big Stock

The government of the United States this Wednesday (15) withdrew the official secrecy of 1,491 documents related to the death of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.

The archives consist of intergovernmental telegrams, reports and communiqués that are now accessible through the US National Archives website., although they do not include all documents held by the government on the matter.

Hundreds of records, presumably containing more sensitive information, remain secret, according to the American press.

Based on official 1992 legislation, the reports of JFK’s assassination were supposed to have been made public in 25 years, that is, in 2017, but the law provided for a possible postponement if it was considered that there were national security concerns.

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) ordered the publication of 2,800 classified documents in October 2017, but decided to keep hundreds more documents confidential under this premise, and several of them were revealed this Wednesday.

Altogether, the National Archives have released more than 90% of government documents on JFK’s murder. The then Democratic president was killed on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, by Lee Harvey Oswald, who, according to the Warren commission’s official investigation, acted alone, which is still questioned by many historians.

Researchers investigating the records of Kennedy’s death have been frustrated that the material now revealed contains little news. Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia told CNN that the new information is “minimal and worthless” and that “the lack of transparency” and the delay in releasing documents contribute to “there are so many conspiracy theories.”

Prior to the release of the documents, attorney and murder researcher Larry Schnapf had announced that he will sue the US government for not disclosing the records in full.