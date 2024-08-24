Home policy

Donald Trump welcomes Robert F. Kennedy with open arms during the election campaign. © Ross D. Franklin/AP

He had barely announced his support for the Republican when the independent Robert F. Kennedy was already campaigning alongside Donald Trump. The audience was euphoric.

Glendale – The non-partisan Robert F. Kennedy made his first appearance at a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. “We were on somewhat opposite sides,” Trump said as he welcomed his guest on stage in Arizona. Kennedy had approached him a few times during the election campaign, which he did not like. “But he is a phenomenal person, a phenomenal man.”

A few hours earlier, Kennedy had announced that he would withdraw from the election campaign in the particularly contested “swing states” and would support Trump from now on – this should help the Republican in the race against the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Now Kennedy told cheering Trump supporters that he had not spoken to the 78-year-old “about the things that divide us, because we do not agree on everything, but about the values ​​and issues that unite us.” The audience celebrated him with chants of “Bobby, Bobby” – his nickname.

“I think he will have a good influence,” Trump said. He and Kennedy would “fight together to defeat the corrupt political establishment and take back control of this country.” Trump asked Kennedy’s supporters to “join in building this coalition.” dpa