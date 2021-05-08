Los Angeles (Reuters)

US tennis player Sophia Kenin, ranked fourth in the world, said on her Instagram account last night that she had dispensed with the services of her coach … her father, Alex Kenin, due to her poor results this year.

Kenin, 22, who won the first major tournament in the Australian Open in 2020, wrote: “It was not an easy decision for me, because we lived great moments together and I achieved a lot of success.

She added: I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices my father made, and for what he did to help me get to where I am today. I am excited for the future and look forward to forming a new technical team over the next few weeks.

Kenin indicated that she plans to return to the stadiums in the Italian capital next week. The decision of the American player came after receiving three consecutive defeats, the last of which was in the Stuttgart Championship.

Kenin failed to defend the Australian Open title when she was knocked out in the second round last February, and then underwent an appendectomy.