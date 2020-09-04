Sofia Kenin, the highest seed (2nd) who continues to participate in the women’s edition -the first, Pliskova, was eliminated yesterday-, once again dispelled the doubts that the elimination in his first match at the Cincinnati Masters 1,000. The world number four settled her match against the Canadian Leylah Fernandez on the fast track, and in less than an hour and a half he won by a clear 6-4 and 6-3.

In the first sleeve, Kenin shot effectively, and took advantage of the only break ball he had to take it. He continued with a high success in the second set, in which he took advantage of two of four break opportunities. Fernandez didn’t have a single chance to break Kenin’s serve, very successful with his serve, and limiting his unforced errors. The winner of the Australian Open 2020 is already in the third round, phase in which it has been eliminated in the last three editions of the US Open, in which he will face Ons Jabeur (27th). The Tunisian defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (8) and 6-0 in a match that was decided in the tie break of the first set, after which Kanepi raised the white flag.

Another local player, the young Amanda Anisimova (22nd) also entered the third round of the tournament, not without previous suffering when she traced her compatriot Katrina Scott for a 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in almost two hours of meeting. The player invited by the USTA gave war to a very imprecise Anisimova (48 unforced errors by Scott’s 21). Despite this, the 19-year-old tennis player was able to win and She will look to the Greek Maria Sakkari (15th) for a place in the round of 16. Indeed, Sakkari also had to trace his match against the American Bernarda Pera (2-6, 6-3 and 6-2) to reach the third phase of the US Open for the third time in his career, which he has never passed.

With few complications it solved Karolina Muchova (20th) her match against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya. In 1 hour and 20 minutes of match, the Russian slipped into the third round after beat 6-3 and 7-6 (4). Muchova, very successful with the serve, will have the Romanian as the next opponent Sorana Cirstea, who gave one of the bells of the day when she came back and beat Johanna Konta, ninth seed of the tournament, by 2-6, 7-6 (5) and 6-4. The match, marked by the forced errors of both given the level of nervousness that there was, and by a dramatic tie break in the second set, gives the pass to the Romanian against a woman who reached the quarterfinals in the last edition of the tournament.

One more American player, in this case Sloane Stephens (26th) only needed one hour and five minutes to beat Belarusian Olga Govortsova by a resounding 6-2 and 6-2. Govortsova, despite her great 89% success in hitting the first serves, saw Stephens break her serve up to five times. The 2017 tournament champion could find herself in her next match against the dreaded Serena Williams, in which it would be a duel between two American tennis stars. Another game liquidated by the fast track was that of the Croatian Donna Vekic (18th) against the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig, whom she erased from the track with a clear 6-2 and 6-1. Vekic will face Pironkova, a woman who has beaten Garbiñe Muguruza today.

