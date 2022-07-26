Kenichi Okumaone of the composers of the soundtrack of Super Smash Bros., passed away on July 22 at the age of 56 due to esophageal cancer. He is known for composing and arranging some of the songs we could hear in Super Smash Bros. Brawl for Wiiamong which “Pokémon Gym / Evolution (Pokémon Red / Pokémon Blue)“,”Flat Zone 22” And “Gyromite“.

The funeral will be held privately. The family expresses their gratitude to everyone who loved Okuma’s music and everyone who worked with him. Also Masahiro Sakuraidirector of Super Smash Bros., expressed his condolences on social media, also declaring that the songs written by Kenichi Okuma will continue to live in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS And Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The editorial team expresses its deepest condolences to Okuma’s family and friends.

【お 知 ら せ】

大熊 謙 一 は 、 7 月 22 日 食道 ガ ン の た め 永 眠 い た し ま し た 。56 歳 で し た。

時節 柄 、 葬 儀 は 家族 葬 に て と り 行 わ せ て 頂 く こ と と い た し ま す。

大熊 の 音 楽 を 愛 し て 下 さ っ た 皆 様 、 な ら び に 関係 者 の 皆 様 の 永年 の ご 厚 情 に 、 本人 に な り か わ り 感謝 申 し 上 げ ま す。 た げ ま す。 た た げ あ た た

(家族 一同) – お お く ま け ん い ち ＠ 海 か な ＆ ピ ュ ア ソ ン ost 発 売 中 (@Kenichi_Okuma) July 25, 2022

Source: Twitter Street GoNintendo