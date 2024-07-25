The official website of the anime of KENGAN ASHURAthe series Netflix taken from the manga by Yabako Sandrovichhas released a trailer and revealed the release date for Part 2 of Season 2. The trailer also reveals what the opening theme for the new episodes of KENGAN ASHURAthat is to say “Feel My Pain” of the group HEY SMITHthe closing theme will instead be “DWARFS?!” of the rapper Jin Dogg. The appointment with KENGAN ASHURA Season 2 Part 2 is set for the August 15th on Netflix, see the new trailer below.

KENGAN ASHURA Season 2 – Part 2 Trailer

Source: official site Street Anime News Network