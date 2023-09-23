‘Kengan Ashura’ is one of the most popular shonen anime in the world, and it is also preferred by fans of this type of content. For this reason, a few months ago, the launch of the second season of the series based on the manga written by Yabako Sandrovich, which will premiere on Netflix, was officially announced. The streaming giant will once again distribute the anime and now we will know all the details and the trailer for part 2.

Currently, on the red ‘N’, you can watch all the episodes of the anime. This has 27 volumes in its sleeve, of which 17 have already been adapted in part one, that is, the remaining 10 could appear in the second. Therefore, enjoy ‘Kengan ashura’season 2, streaming on Netflix Get ready for the fight!

When does ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 2 premiere?

season 2 of ‘Kengan ashura’ was released on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Just four months ago, Netflix announced that the anime would arrive in its catalog and with the promo released plus the trailer, the launch on the streaming platform was highly anticipated by fans. Like the first part, all the chapters were released in a single day, so it can now be seen in full.

What time does ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 2 come out?

The premiere of one of the most recognized animes in the industry for its plot, which revolves around martial arts, will make its appearance on the streaming platform at 2.00 am Colombia. For their part, for red N users who are in Peru, they will be able to see it at the same time in the coffee-growing country. In case you are in another country in Latin America or Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 1.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

Netflix is ​​the platform in charge of broadcasting martial arts anime. Photo: Netflix

How to watch ‘Kengan Ashura’ on Netflix?

To be able to see ‘Kengan ashura’ by Netflix, you just have to access their service. The streaming platform in Peru manages different plans, ranging from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles. With this, you will only have to create a user and start watching the martial arts anime that was very well received on the streaming platform with the premiere of its season 1 in 2019.

What is the anime ‘Kengan Ashura’ about?

This says the official synopsis of the shonen anime ‘Kengan ashura’ shared by Netflix: “Ohma Tokita enters an underworld in which business disputes are resolved through brutal fights. He doesn’t care about money: he just wants to fight and win. Go all you want.”

How many episodes does the second season of ‘Kengan Ashura’ have?

The anime ‘Kengan Ashura’ can be watched online on Netflix. Photo: Larx Entertainment

Unlike the first season, which was divided into two parts and had 24 chapters in total, this second installment of ‘Kengan Ashura’ has released 12 episodes, 25 minutes long each. However, Netflix announced that there will be a continuation and it will premiere in 2024, so the same formula of dividing the anime seasons into parts will be repeated.

