Through a message shared on Twitter, Netflix announced that the season 2 Of KENGAN ASHURA is out in the month of September on the streaming platform. The anime transposition of the manga by Yabako Sandrovich will continue with new episodes around the world, picking up where we left off, namely the finals of Kengan Annihilation Tournament.

Below we can see the poster of KENGAN ASHURA season 2, waiting to be able to admire it in action in a new trailer.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is headed to Netflix this September, and we’ve got the main art right here! Are YOU ready to resume this daring fist fight to the death?!#KENGANASHURA pic.twitter.com/BiCVvX5vjK — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2023

In the history of the manga of KENGAN ASHURA, companies and impresarios bet large sums of money to hire fighters for unarmed hand-to-hand combat matches. The winner takes everything in these competitions kengan, born during the Edo period. Entrepreneurs use fighting as a means of settling disputes between themselves. The strong and mysterious Oma Tokitawhose nickname is Ashuraattend these meetings. Events begin to swirl around the Kengan fights as Ashura enters the fray.

The KENGAN ASHURA manga is published in Italy by Panini Comics and is currently at volume 25, of the 27 + 1 released in Japan, where the series is complete. It is not yet clear if the upcoming season 2 will cover the remaining portion of the original manga or if it will be necessary to wait for the release of a third season.

Source: Netflix