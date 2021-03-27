Robert Kenedy gave an interesting interview to the Granada CF official media where he made a brief review of his career and appreciated the good time of the team and his at the individual level. The Brazilian is on loan from Chelsea without a purchase option. For your interest we reproduce your statements.

His origins. “I am from Brazil, from Minas Gerais (one of its states), from Santa Rica do Sapucai. I started playing soccer as a child. Then I went to Rio de Janeiro where I had more opportunities, at Friburgense, a small team and the dream began to be born. I went alone. I was looking for an opportunity and wanted to get out of my city and when the opportunity appeared, I left when I was ten years old ”.

What was your life like? “He lived in the team’s stadium. It was a dream. For me it was all new, different. I was happy. I went step by step until I became a professional at the age of 17 at Fluminense ”.

What is El Fluminense like? “A very big team that I have a lot of affection for, the one that gave me the opportunity. I played in the quarry and many players have come from there. I was living a dream when I became a professional. Things were changing for me. At Fluminense I had Fred (he played for Lyon), Deco (he was at Barcelona), Felipe (a winger)… high quality players. I was living a dream there and then the opportunity to play in Europe came out. The dream of a child was very high ”.

Premier League experience when arriving at Chelsea. “Very good. There were many Brazilians there and that helped me a lot. There were David Luiz, Diego Costa, Oscar, Piazón … one felt more at home.

Stage at Newcastle. “Another great experience. I had more sequence of matches and enjoyed a little more. Spain and Brazil are different leagues than England, which has faster football. Here it is more head, to think.

How about in Granada? “Very good. Very happy because when they called me I was very happy. When I arrived it was a show. Everyone treated me super well, the staff, the players… I arrived here and it seemed like it had been a long time ”.

Have you gained in confidence and freedom? “It is being a different season. A very good season, but different for me with more confidence and more freedom to play and bond with my teammates. The coach is confident and I am very happy. The experience is being very good. It is a spectacular group. They are a very close-knit family and they learn from day to day ”.

Happy in Granada? “I am living my best moment here at Granada. I am very happy and very happy with the season and with my best version. I am very well and happy with the whole group that is helping me a lot ”.

Match against Manchester United. How can I explain it? It will be a very good game. A different and unique party ”.

How about the fans? “I go out very little on the street. From home to training and from training to home. When I’m in the car to put gas, the person who puts it knows me and we talk a bit. I see that they are very ‘torcedores’ (fans with a lot of passion). They really like the team. They are living a spectacular season with the Europa League. They are living their best moment and with whom I speak their happiness can be seen in their eyes. I am happy to be a part of this. The fans here are very good. I still haven’t been able to see a full stadium but what little I see on the street already makes me very happy ”.