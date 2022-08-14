HAlb in the dark at the piano with his back to the fans – this is how Kendrick Lamar opens his show in Brooklyn. In the arena at Barclays Center, moments before, dancers would have marched across the long, catwalk-like stage—the men in black suits, the women in white suits. Even before Lamar starts the first line, he is greeted by the cheers of thousands – “Kendrick, Kendrick” they call, then the opening bars of “United in Grief” ring out: “I hope you find some peace in this life.” As the curtain falls, revealing the entire stage, a bed and a nightstand are seen—perhaps symbols of the main themes of the new album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers”: the human inner life, therapy, encountering the trauma.

Fans had to wait five years for the album. Lamar’s show, which he will soon be touring Europe with, combines old and new tracks. Some of the early hits now fit seamlessly into the arc of suspense he built around “Mr. morale”. It is more about introspection, self-knowledge and private problems than ever before. Whitney Alford, Lamar’s partner since high school and mother to his two children, plays a central role, as he did on his second album Good Kid, MAAD City from 2012. The family is not only depicted on the cover. Alford is also the narrator for four tracks, urging her fiancé offscreen to “tell them the truth” about getting therapy, finally praising him for breaking a “generational curse”.