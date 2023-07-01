“Do you pay attention to each other,” asks rapper JID from Atlanta in the sun on Friday afternoon to the audience at Rolling Loud Rotterdam, before starting the rousing ‘Stick’. “We are moshing on concrete here.”

In recent years, the frenzied audience jumping against each other in swirling mosh pits has been inextricably linked to Woo Hah!, the three-day, wooded camping festival in Brabant. But the largest hip-hop festival in the Netherlands has now landed on the rock of Rotterdam with a new name and set-up. In event center Ahoy, where organizer Mojo is organizing North Sea Jazz again next week. A large white trumpet hangs above the bar in one of the halls.

On the first festival day of the new Rolling Loud Rotterdam, the big name on the program is Kendrick Lamar; for years the dream headliner of predecessor Woo Hah!. On Saturday, rapper Travis Scott is the second big name; he previously helped with an iconic raging show Woo Hah! put on the map.

Hef and SFB

Here in Rotterdam, with the headliners on a new large outdoor stage in the parking lot, Mojo hopes to continue to grow the fast-developing festival that started in the Spoorzone in Tilburg. Friday seems to be enough time for that. The organization expects to reach just under 30,000 visitors per festival day.

The program mix is ​​wide. From British rappers Aitch and Central Cee who make the audience jump with raucous raps on deeply reverberating kick drums and bouncy snares, to Nigerian pop stars such as the glowingly flowing and singing Rema and his band, and rising star Ayra Starr, who, in addition to her infectious club hits, also beautifully sings to lingering piano tones. And from a languid straight-to-home game by Rotterdam rapper Hef to an infectiously pulsating, melodic hit revue by SFB.

There is often enough air in the time schedule between the acts on different stages. Only with a rousingly bouncing DJ set by Metro Boomin is it so full that no one is allowed in anymore. A stage away, S10 has to work hard for a handful of people. That’s a shame; she gives an intense, strongly structured show, with guest appearances by rappers such as Ronnie Flex, Sef and Mula B. Rapper Latto also has bad luck. When she enters the stage with the thumping Soufside and a stylistically tight and visually dazzling act with dancers, the visitors are largely outside looking for a place near the main stage to catch a glimpse of Kendrick Lamar.

It is something different, a parking lot as a festival area. At least, for the enthusiasts who camped among the trees in Brabant in recent years. But other than that, metropolitan hip-hop festivals are the norm rather than the exception, and with Rolling Loud there is now one of mega size.

JID’s performance on the main stage is a highlight. JID is an incredibly strong, flexible and fascinating rapper who gets the stage he deserves here. He raps tirelessly agile, powerful and full of variation in his voice register.

Jumping frantically

It’s the perfect prelude to headliner Kendrick Lamar. Compared to his dramatically strongly constructed concert in Ziggo Dome last fall, his festival set is one for people who just want to see him rap at the top level. One microphone, one DJ. Of course there are some fireworks, smoke, visual decoration. There are stylish and casually moving dancers. But the stage production is otherwise basic.

A passionate Lamar raps his set from opener N95 to closing Savior for enthusiasts who rap every syllable. The drums blare loudly and ripping electric guitars make his beats swell to festival level. But Lamar also renders his more inward-looking recent work subdued; crouching intensely to just a raw bass line on “Worldwide Steppers”; calm and with his hand in his jacket pocket at ‘Rich Spirit’.

The loudest and most delirious the audience jumps at his older festival favorites like ‘King Kunta’, ‘DNA.’, ‘HUMBLE.’ and ‘Alright’. Then we feel the ground vibrate familiarly, also on the asphalt of Rotterdam.

Saturday 1 July is the second day of Rolling Loud Rotterdam in Ahoy, with performances by Lijpe, Denzel Curry, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, among others.

hip hop Festival Rolling Loud . Heard: 30/6, Ahoy Rotterdam ●●●●●