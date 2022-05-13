Kendrick Lamar will give a concert on 7 October in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. The American rapper announced his The Big Steppers Tour today. The rapper was last in the Netherlands in 2018, when he closed the Lowlands festival with his show.

With his tour, Lamar visits several cities in the United States and Europe. On the European leg of the tour, Baby Keem and Tanna Leone are the Grammy Award winner’s support act. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The 34-year-old Kendrick Lamar released a new record after five years today, mr. Morale & The Big Steppers† The album was immediately showered with rave reviews from, among others, music magazine Rolling Stone† The Guardian and The Independent†

Lamar broke in 2012 with his album good kid, maAd city by the general public. Since then, the rapper has won fourteen Grammy Awards.

