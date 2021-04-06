The sisters Kardashian-Jenner They spent the Easter holidays in the Dominican Republic, there they dazzled not only with their presence, but also with their striking clothes, very characteristic of them. However, it was Kendall Jenner who took the spotlight, as she caused a stir by wearing the same dress as Selena Gomez.

The youngest of the sisters of the famous clan wore the floral piece in pink for a family gathering in the middle of nature. The dress is characterized by having puffed sleeves, a ‘v’ neckline and a long skirt. The model combined the outfit with brown cowboy boots and opted for a fresher and more comfortable look.

Kendall jenner

On the other hand, singer Selena Gómez wore the dress in her video “De una vez”. She wore a more romantic Frida Khalo look, with large flowers in her hair, a luminous heart on her chest, and XL earrings.

Kendall jenner

Both celebrities wore the look in their own way, although on social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram, there was a great debate about who wears Rodarte’s piece better. Also, the famous spring-design puff-sleeved dress is worth 2,100 euros ($ 2,400), according to Elle magazine.

Kendall Jenner, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.