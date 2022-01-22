Kendall Jenner is enjoying her vacation in the Aspen Mountains, where she plans to spend some time with her boyfriend. The model surprised her fans by posting a series of photos in a bathing suit and furry boots.

To take advantage of the winter season, the daughter of Kris Jenner decided to travel a few days to a resort in the mountains with Devin Booker, her current boyfriend and basketball player. There they will be able to practice sports such as snowboarding and skiing, as they showed in the images they shared on social networks.

Kendall responds to criticism for her dress

Kendall Jenner became a trend on Twitter after responding to sexist comments to an Instagram user who called her dress “inappropriate.” The model was not silent and answered those who criticized her for the outfit she wore to her friend’s wedding. “Of course, I also asked for your approval in advance. We loved the wedding on the beach”, commented the businesswoman.

Kendall Jenner at Lauren Perez’s wedding. Photo: Instagram / Lauren Perez

Kendall’s twin on TikTok

A TikTok user caused a stir on social media for her strong resemblance to supermodel Kendall Jenner. Alejandra Díaz left everyone surprised by a video in which the similarity she has with the penultimate of the Jenner clan can be seen. Although many pointed out that she also looks like Kylie Jenner, the Bolivian posed as Kendall to confuse her followers.